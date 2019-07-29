|
It is with great sadness, yet peace and acceptance, the family of Jack E. Cottrell announces his journey home to his Lord after 90 years of a fulfilled and honorable life. Jack proceeded to a peaceful sunset on July 25, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve. Jack’s sunrise began on April 29, 1929, to Iva May and Wilford Cottrell in Montezuma, Indiana. Jack served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army as an Entertainment Specialist in the Korean War. He met his beloved wife, Rosetta, in 1956, and by their second date, were engaged to be married. In 1957, they started their journey as husband and wife, and through great love and devotion, celebrated 62 years of marriage. Jack was employed as the Superintendent at The Lake County Home for 20 years. He gave of himself unconditionally both lovingly and financially to residents less fortunate. Prior to, he served as Eastlake City Councilman Ward 2. His love for politics was empowered by his integrity and honesty. Jack’s constituents were forefront of his interest during his time on council, driving his desire to do the best for his community. During his tenure on council, he was as salesman at Dawn Chemical. Jack also worked for Jack Monreal Funeral Home for many years and now returns home to his former employer. Jack’s friends and family were blessed to share his integrity, honesty, witty humor and insightful guidance through life. He had a love for singing, his dogs, and eagerly cheered on his Indiana Hoosiers and Cleveland Indians. Jack shares his presence in heaven with parents, Iva May and Wilford; brothers, Bob, Jesse, Harold, Jim, and Carrol; sisters, Helen and Maxine. Jack earned the name “The Chief” from his great-grandmother, who was of Wea Indian heritage.Continuing his legacy of love and loyalty, Jack’s spirit remains forever cherished by loving wife, Rosetta; daughter, Bernadette Cottrell (Duane “Phil” Yarletts); grandchildren, Christine (Gavin) Maki, Rosemary Fritsch (Mike Heidenreich); great-grandchildren, Rayna and Dylan; and family friend, Glen Folley. Please join us in celebrating Jack’s life. Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Jack Monreal Funeral Home, 31925 Vine Street, Willowick. Christian mass Friday, August 2 at 10:30 a.m. St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick. Following mass, Jack’s earned rest will be at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. Contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. “GRANDPA DO IT AGAIN” My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Psalm 73:26 www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on July 31, 2019