1/1
Jack Edwin Cochran III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Edwin Cochran III at age 19 descended into Heaven October 1, 2020. He was born June 27, 2001 to Jack Edwin Cochran Jr. and Sara (LaDow) Cochran. Upon graduating high school in 2019, he enlisted in the United States Army as a Private for the Ohio National Guard. It takes a village to raise a child and this village was and is extremely proud of the extraordinary person he has become. Jack brought joy to everyone he touched and left an impression no one could forget. He was very charismatic and would make everyone laugh by just being Jack. He was an outdoorsman who loved to shoot guns, go camping, kayaking, fishing, riding four wheelers and dirt bikes. One of his most favorite things to do though was spend time with his friends and family. One of the last quotes he had said, “Above all else, I will rise,” reigns true as he has risen to his rightful home with Jesus.Jack is survived by his beloved parents, Jack, and Sara; his loving maternal grandparents, nana Melissa and papa Rick LaDow; paternal grandparents, mimi Wyonda (John) Chandler, and Jack (Tammy) Cochran; his four siblings Destani (Jordan), Serenity, Clayton, and Mathew; his aunts and uncles, Greg (Linda) Cochran, Tina (Matthew) Cochran, Ricky (Heather) LaDow, Megan (Jerron) Love, Brandon Cochran, and Connor Cochran and his cousins, Olivia, Madison, Amelelia, Rebecca, Phoenix, Arianna, Chyanne, Cierra, Chauna, Charaiya, Xaiver, Damien, Jayden, Kruze, and Hope.Calling hours will be held 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Sly Family Funeral Home in Middlefield and 10:00-11:00 AM Thursday, October 8, at Horizons Christian Assembly, 14920 White Rd., Middlefield, OH 44062. The Funeral Service will be held at the church after Thursday’s calling hours, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Patrick Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Middlefield Cemetery.Memories and condolences may be shared at www.slyffh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved