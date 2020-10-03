Jack Edwin Cochran III at age 19 descended into Heaven October 1, 2020. He was born June 27, 2001 to Jack Edwin Cochran Jr. and Sara (LaDow) Cochran. Upon graduating high school in 2019, he enlisted in the United States Army as a Private for the Ohio National Guard. It takes a village to raise a child and this village was and is extremely proud of the extraordinary person he has become. Jack brought joy to everyone he touched and left an impression no one could forget. He was very charismatic and would make everyone laugh by just being Jack. He was an outdoorsman who loved to shoot guns, go camping, kayaking, fishing, riding four wheelers and dirt bikes. One of his most favorite things to do though was spend time with his friends and family. One of the last quotes he had said, “Above all else, I will rise,” reigns true as he has risen to his rightful home with Jesus.Jack is survived by his beloved parents, Jack, and Sara; his loving maternal grandparents, nana Melissa and papa Rick LaDow; paternal grandparents, mimi Wyonda (John) Chandler, and Jack (Tammy) Cochran; his four siblings Destani (Jordan), Serenity, Clayton, and Mathew; his aunts and uncles, Greg (Linda) Cochran, Tina (Matthew) Cochran, Ricky (Heather) LaDow, Megan (Jerron) Love, Brandon Cochran, and Connor Cochran and his cousins, Olivia, Madison, Amelelia, Rebecca, Phoenix, Arianna, Chyanne, Cierra, Chauna, Charaiya, Xaiver, Damien, Jayden, Kruze, and Hope.Ca
lling hours will be held 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Sly Family Funeral Home in Middlefield and 10:00-11:00 AM Thursday, October 8, at Horizons Christian Assembly, 14920 White Rd., Middlefield, OH 44062. The Funeral Service will be held at the church after Thursday’s calling hours, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Patrick Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Middlefield Cemetery.Memories and condolences may be shared at www.slyffh.com