Jack M. Godinich, age 79, of Willowick, passed away unexpectedly July 17, 2020. He was born April 8, 1941 in Alliquippa, PA to the late Frank and Rose Godinich.Jack was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked as a sales rep for Sherwin Williams for 30 plus years and continued throughout retirement working other various jobs. Jack loved working with his hands and had a tool collection he was proud to share. He would design and build model ships from scratch, and had many home improvement hobbies over the years. In addition, he was an avid card player; his favorites being bridge and poker. Most importantly, Jack’s greatest love was taking care of his beloved wife Joan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Joan M. Godinich, of 56 years; loving daughters, Sue (Jim) Hyde, Jill Piazza, and Jacklyn (Justin) Czekaj; his grandchildren Sean and Troy Hyde, Angelina Piazza, and Isabel and William Czekaj; and his twin brother, Robert A. Godinich, of Las Vegas, NV.He was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank Godinich, Barbara Erste, and Violet Godinich.Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 AM at St Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick, OH. Interment at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jack’s memory to U.S.O., PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20090-6860.