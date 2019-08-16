Home

Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Jack L. Ballard


1955 - 2019
Jack L. Ballard Obituary
Jack L. Ballard, age 64, of Painesville Twp., died on August 3, 2019. He was born on January 23, 1955, in Painesville, to the late Jack W. and Lucille Ballard. Jack earned his Ph.D. from Kent State University in history and was a Civil War buff. He was an avid reader and enjoyed writing. Jack had worked for the Museum of Industry in Youngstown, Arrowhead Security, The Council on Aging, and Great Lakes Cinema. He is survived by his brothers, Mark R. Scheve and Alan D. Ballard; nieces, Dylan Wisen and Chelsea Burgess; nephew, Richard Burgess; and brother-in-law, Rick Burgess. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Denise Burgess. A visitation will be at 11:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at Noon on August 22, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Burial of ashes will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences, directions, and flower orders at:www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
