Jack Lading, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home. He was born February 22, 1939 in Painesville, Ohio, the son of Lawrence and Belle (Jones) Lading. He married Jane Piispanen on April 3, 1958. Jack graduated from Harvey High School in 1957. At age 17, he began serving eight years in the National Guard. Jack served his community as a Madison volunteer fireman from 1967 to 1987, and was one of the original five when the dive team was formed. He was a CPR instructor and served as Lieutenant at Station One. He retired from General Motors. Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. He may have appeared to have a gruff exterior, but was really a kind, caring person that always had a desire to help others in need. When it became too difficult to help physically, he loved to make people laugh, and was always ready with a joke to help lift peoples spirits. He is survived by his children, Suzanne (Frank) Rizzo, of Perry, and David Lading, of Concord; two step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife who passed away on October 23, 2017. Friends and family will be received from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. There will be a Service of Remembrance for Jack and his late wife, Jane, at 8:00 p.m. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020