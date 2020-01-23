News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Harter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Lee Harter


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Lee Harter Obituary
Jack Lee Harter, age 85, passed away unexpectedly on January 22, 2020. He was born September 15, 1934 in Roseville, Ohio, the son of Clifford and Margaret (Guinsler) Harter. He married Marie Tyrrell on June 23, 1956 in Cleveland, OH. Jack was a driver and supervisor at UPS for over 30 years. He also loved farming and raising barrel-racing horses. Jack leaves behind his wife, Marie of 63 years; children, Mitch (Valerie) Harter, Scott Harter, Kim Harter Mizerak and Julie Harter; grandchildren, Bailey, Jackie, Nicole, Trevan, Noah and Hanna; great-grandchildren, Julia, Brody and Julian; brother, Larry (Fay) Harter; sister-in-law, Jean Harter; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Heather; brother, Don Harter; sister, Shirley; and his parents. Friends will be received 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH with a Memorial Service immediately following at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer you visit a loved one and cherish the time you have with them. The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Behm Family Funeral Home
Download Now