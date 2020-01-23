|
Jack Lee Harter, age 85, passed away unexpectedly on January 22, 2020. He was born September 15, 1934 in Roseville, Ohio, the son of Clifford and Margaret (Guinsler) Harter. He married Marie Tyrrell on June 23, 1956 in Cleveland, OH. Jack was a driver and supervisor at UPS for over 30 years. He also loved farming and raising barrel-racing horses. Jack leaves behind his wife, Marie of 63 years; children, Mitch (Valerie) Harter, Scott Harter, Kim Harter Mizerak and Julie Harter; grandchildren, Bailey, Jackie, Nicole, Trevan, Noah and Hanna; great-grandchildren, Julia, Brody and Julian; brother, Larry (Fay) Harter; sister-in-law, Jean Harter; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Heather; brother, Don Harter; sister, Shirley; and his parents. Friends will be received 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH with a Memorial Service immediately following at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer you visit a loved one and cherish the time you have with them. The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020