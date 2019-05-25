Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Ridge United Methodist Church
9870 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Concord Township, OH
View Map
Jack M. Butler Obituary
"Together Again"Jack M. Butler age 88 of Concord, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his beloved home to be with God and his wife Mary Louise on Tuesday May 21, 2019. He was born March 31, 1931 in Geneva, Ohio.Mr. Butler was a retired Insurance Salesman extraordinaire working for Bankers Life and Principal Financial companies.Jack was a graduate of Geneva High School and Kent State University.He was an Aviation Mechanic in the Reserves during the Korean War.Jack and Mary built their home in Concord in 1964. They were members of Hope Ridge United Methodist Church, Mentor Rotary Club and the Painesville Branch of the YMCA. He was an avid Mentor High School Sports fan. Jack was a lifelong athlete and enjoyed handball, hiking, camping and boating. Past expeditions included many trips to Canada as well as Glacier National Park, Yellowstone, Yosemite, Lake Chautauqua and many others. Personal favorites were the Grand Canyon which he visited at a least a half dozen times, Kinzua National State Park and Florida.His spirit will be missed by all who knew him.Survivors are his children: James C. (Allison) Butler, Scott (Marie) Butler, Jack L. Butler and Victoria Butler; 2 grandchildren: Rachel (Chris) Porostosky and Sarah Butler; and two great-grandchildren: Paisley Louise and Gemma Rose.Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years: Mary Louise Butler, parents: Clayton and Haisel Butler and sister: Beverly Zima.The family will receive friends 3-8 pm Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio. 44060.The Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday May 30, 2019 at Hope Ridge United Methodist Church, 9870 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township, Ohio 44077.A private family burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Geneva, Ohio.The family would like to thank Better at Home caretakers for their long compassionate care of Jack.Contributions may be made in memory of Jack to the Hope Ridge United Methodist Church Preschool. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on May 26, 2019
