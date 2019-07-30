Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Barnard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Richard Barnard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Richard Barnard Obituary
Services for Jack Richard Barnard, 85, of Willoughby Hills, will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Dr. Dennis Michelson of Faith Baptist Church will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Jack passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Vista Springs Quail Highlands under the care of Grace Hospice. Born January 26, 1934 in Willoughby, he was a lifelong Lake County resident. He was recruited as a fast-pitch softball pitcher for the Navy, serving his country as a corpsman. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and loved landscaping and working in his yard. He loved God, actively attended church, and enjoyed singing all the old hymns. Jack retired as a quality assurance inspector with the former TRW Corporation in Euclid. He prided himself on his work ethic and his ability to get the job done. Survivors are his daughter, Jaci (John) Chesnes; and grandchildren, JT and Kallen. He also leaves his former wife, Arlene (Ken) Buzbee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Nellie (Davis) Barnard; and brothers, Norman and Donald Barnard. Final resting place will be in Gates Mills North Cemetery following the service on Friday.
Published in News-Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now