|
|
Services for Jack Richard Barnard, 85, of Willoughby Hills, will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Dr. Dennis Michelson of Faith Baptist Church will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Jack passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Vista Springs Quail Highlands under the care of Grace Hospice. Born January 26, 1934 in Willoughby, he was a lifelong Lake County resident. He was recruited as a fast-pitch softball pitcher for the Navy, serving his country as a corpsman. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and loved landscaping and working in his yard. He loved God, actively attended church, and enjoyed singing all the old hymns. Jack retired as a quality assurance inspector with the former TRW Corporation in Euclid. He prided himself on his work ethic and his ability to get the job done. Survivors are his daughter, Jaci (John) Chesnes; and grandchildren, JT and Kallen. He also leaves his former wife, Arlene (Ken) Buzbee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Nellie (Davis) Barnard; and brothers, Norman and Donald Barnard. Final resting place will be in Gates Mills North Cemetery following the service on Friday.
Published in News-Herald on July 31, 2019