Jack Roberts, age 86, of Eastlake, passed away May 14, 2020. He was born in Pedra, Virginia, on June 1, 1933, to the late Burnett and Pearl Roberts.He was a proud and loving husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who will be deeply missed.Jack is survived by his brother, Jerry Roberts of Cabin Creek, WV; sisters: Judy Seasor of The Villages, FL, Alice Hodge of Hernshaw, WV; brother-in-law, John Klimko of Eastlake, OH.He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 20 years, Dorothy J. Roberts and his sister, Halle Roberts.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11am at All Souls Cemetery, please meet at the semi-circle. All Souls Cemetery 10366 Chardon Rd, Chardon, OH 44024.