Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Selan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Selan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Selan Obituary
Jack Selan, age 86, passed away April 28, 2019. He was born July 31, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio. Jack was a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Slovenian Pensioners Club (Slovenski Drustveni Dom) for many years. The Progressive Slovenian Circle 3 Women’s Group could always count on Jack to put on an apron and run the machine to make the dough for the poticas they sold to raise money for the Slovenian Nursing Home. He was an avid gardener, supplying family, friends, and neighbors with vegetables all summer long. Jack was loved by all who knew him and he will be especially missed by his Euclid neighborhood “family,” where he lived for the last 56 years. Jack is the beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Chalchoff); son of the late Jack Selan and Dorothy Saunders (nee Benzien); cousin of Barbara Rubes, Susan Leitch, Timothy (Kathy) South, and Robert (Debbie) South. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. Private Interment.Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now