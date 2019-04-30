|
Jack Selan, age 86, passed away April 28, 2019. He was born July 31, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio. Jack was a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Slovenian Pensioners Club (Slovenski Drustveni Dom) for many years. The Progressive Slovenian Circle 3 Women’s Group could always count on Jack to put on an apron and run the machine to make the dough for the poticas they sold to raise money for the Slovenian Nursing Home. He was an avid gardener, supplying family, friends, and neighbors with vegetables all summer long. Jack was loved by all who knew him and he will be especially missed by his Euclid neighborhood “family,” where he lived for the last 56 years. Jack is the beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Chalchoff); son of the late Jack Selan and Dorothy Saunders (nee Benzien); cousin of Barbara Rubes, Susan Leitch, Timothy (Kathy) South, and Robert (Debbie) South. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. Private Interment.Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on May 1, 2019