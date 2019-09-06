|
Jackie King, age 65, of Wickliffe, passed away September 2, 2019. She was born in Mayfield Hts., on September 27, 1953, to the late August and Beatrice Trombetta. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend who will be greatly missed by many. Jackie is survived by her son, Augie Trombetta III; grandchildren, Augie Trombetta IV and Isabella Trombetta; sister, Carol Tucker; cherished partner of 15 years, Jim Cassidy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She found great joy in her grandchildren, and in her free time, she enjoyed going to garage sales with her girlfriends, Mary and Debbie. She was preceded in death by sisters, Joann Thomas and Naomi Sanzo. Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. also at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Jackie can be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019