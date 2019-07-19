|
|
Jackie M. Pular, age 83, cherished daughter of the late George and Pauline (nee Haffner) Pular; dear cousin and surrogate aunt of many. Preceded in death by her beloved pets. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jackie to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Suite E, Mentor, OH, 44060 or the APL, 1729 Willey Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113. Jackie was born on May 11, 1936 and passed away on July 17, 2019. She was a resident of Richmond Heights, and previously lived in the Collinwood neighborhood of Cleveland. Jackie graduated from St. John College in Cleveland and was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church in Collinwood. She worked as a registered nurse for the Cleveland schools. Jackie trained and showed her beloved German Shepherds at dog obedience competitions. She was survived by her feline companion, Itsy; and preceded in death by her beloved German Shepherds, Ricky, Baron, Misty, and Tory; and her cats, Sooty and Dusty. An avid reader, Jackie was also outgoing, social, friendly, and giving. She was devoted to her family, friends, pets, and church. She had a great sense of humor and will be dearly missed. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 15519 Holmes Ave, Cleveland, OH 44110. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Jackie at the Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday morning, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 21, 2019