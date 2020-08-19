Jacklyn Elizabeth (Gifford) Dwyer, 90, went to meet Jesus, her Savior, Monday, August 17, 2020, at her home. “Jackie” was born on March 12, 1930, at home in Marion, Ohio, to Clayton and Florence (Lister) Gifford. She married Edward Dwyer in 1951, whom she met at OSU. She was a teacher and the first pediatric “play lady” at Huron Road Hospital, where she later became a nurse’s aide. Jackie was then employed at the Department on Aging and Manor Care Health Center. She later retired as Activities Director at Inn Madison Nursing Home. Jackie volunteered on the Lake County RSVP Advisory Council (20 yrs). She tutored children in the Ohio Reads Program (6 yrs), and volunteered for Widowed Persons Services, Families Moving Forward, AARP, and taught Sunday School. She started a prayer group called Wonderful Wednesdays. Jackie was an avid Buckeyes and Indians FanJackie was preceded in death by her husband, her son Michael of Arizona, daughter Cynthia Mandic (Davor) of Washington, sisters Anne Brown (Dave), Janet Lucas (Bob), brothers Glenn Gifford (Madeline), Clayton, Jr. Gifford (Jean).She is survived by her daughters, Susan Goldfarb of Spain, Bridget Dickson (Daniel) of Chagrin Falls, Ruth Goff (Ken) of Painesville, Lucinda Dwyer (Lonson Armstrong) of Chardon, Ann Walter (Christopher) of Norwalk and sons Thomas of Tucson, Timothy (Cindy) of Atlanta, and David (Michelle) of Chile. Grandchildren Holly Werner (David), Serenity Kelczewski (Tony), Sarah Entralgo (John), Beau Dickson, Mary Hipp (Brandon), Daniel Goff (Cheryl), Stephen Goff (Toni), Andrew Goff (Heather), Rebekah (fiancé, Scott), Timothy Goff (Alexa), Nathan Dwyer, Jeffrey McCurry (Holly), Luke McCurry (fiancée, Kristen), Griffin Dorner (Trenton), Charlie Dwyer, Tyler Walter (Marissa), Clayton Walter (Andrew Carrillo), Kaylyn Dwyer (Rory Rabut), Nolan Dwyer (Meghan) and 22 great grandchildren. A special thank you to Jackie’s dear friend, Teresa Marvin.Jackie will be remembered as a courageous woman of faith who raised her 10 children on her own. She possessed a generous, loving heart, Godly character, and kind smile.A memorial service will be held at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave, Painesville, Ohio, 44077, at 11 AM on Saturday, August 22, with visitation an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Jackie’s name to First Baptist Church of Painesville, 10801 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Painesville, Ohio, 44077.