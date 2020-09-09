1/1
Jacob H. Smith
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob Henry Smith, age 93, of Fort Collins, CO, died on August 28, 2020, at his home. He was born on August 19, 1927, in Mentor to the late Jacob and Mary (Trask) Smith. Jake was a 1945 graduate of Mentor High School where he was a member of the football team. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines after graduation. Jake was one of Jerry Osborne, Sr.’s first employees and worked for Ohio Diggers for many years. He was a talented craftsman and over the years built several homes for family and friends in the area. Jake enjoyed elk hunting and relocated to the west many years ago to pursue his passion of hunting. He lived in Fort Collins, CO for the last 30 years. Jake is survived by his children, Debbie (Bill) Davies of Castle Pines, CO, and Tim (Sandy) Smith of Chardon; his seven grandsons, Tim (Jami), Brian, Eric (Michelle), and Matt Smith, Michael, Brandon (Amanda), and Chad Davies; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jo Ann Smith of Kirtland. Additionally, he is survived by his second wife, Bonnie; and their two daughters. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alberta; his sister, Joyce Henes (Don, deceased); and brother, Gerald Smith. A private family memorial service will be observed at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved