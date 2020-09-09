Jacob Henry Smith, age 93, of Fort Collins, CO, died on August 28, 2020, at his home. He was born on August 19, 1927, in Mentor to the late Jacob and Mary (Trask) Smith. Jake was a 1945 graduate of Mentor High School where he was a member of the football team. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines after graduation. Jake was one of Jerry Osborne, Sr.’s first employees and worked for Ohio Diggers for many years. He was a talented craftsman and over the years built several homes for family and friends in the area. Jake enjoyed elk hunting and relocated to the west many years ago to pursue his passion of hunting. He lived in Fort Collins, CO for the last 30 years. Jake is survived by his children, Debbie (Bill) Davies of Castle Pines, CO, and Tim (Sandy) Smith of Chardon; his seven grandsons, Tim (Jami), Brian, Eric (Michelle), and Matt Smith, Michael, Brandon (Amanda), and Chad Davies; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jo Ann Smith of Kirtland. Additionally, he is survived by his second wife, Bonnie; and their two daughters. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alberta; his sister, Joyce Henes (Don, deceased); and brother, Gerald Smith. A private family memorial service will be observed at a later date.



