Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Roy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline "Jackie" Roy

Jacqueline "Jackie" Roy Obituary
Memorial services for Jacqueline “Jackie” Roy, age 87, of Painesville, will be 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home before the service. Jackie was the daughter of Jack and Dorothy (Zellers) Ames, born on October 24, 1932 in Cleveland and passed way November 26, 2019 at Governor’s Point Assisted Living in Mentor. She was an active member of Concord Alliance Church and employed as a bookkeeper for Cleveland Crystals for 10 years. Jackie enjoyed camping and was a member of the South Eastern Guide dogs in Palmetto Florida for 14 years. She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Louie) Faraci; sons, Terry (Beth) Vaughan, Ken (Tammy) Vaughan; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husbands, IH “Brad” Bradshaw and Billy H. Roy; son, Billy Vaughan; sister, Sandy Skarupa; and her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie’s memory may be made to Concord Alliance Church, 7152 Ravenna Road, Painesville, OH 44077 or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101. Cleveland, OH 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
