More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Henderlich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn J. (Dolph) Henderlich


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacquelyn J. (Dolph) Henderlich Obituary
Jacquelyn J. Henderlich (nee Dolph), age 86, of Wickliffe, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019.She was born on March 8, 1933 in Elmore, OH to Laurie and Alice (nee Hellwig) Dolph. Jacquelyn was a registered nurse who worked the majority of her career at UH McDonald Women’s Hospital.She married Raymond W. Henderlich on December 18, 1954.Survivors include her daughter, Liz (Tim) Geer; sons, Matthew (Carrie Wright) Henderlich and Stuart (Kathy) Henderlich; five grandchildren and three great-grandsons; and her brother, Richard (Mary) Dolph.She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her parents, Laurie and Alice Dolph; and brother, Tom Dolph.Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be in Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery in Elmore, OH.Contributions may be made in Jacquelyn’s memory to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. BOX 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe, (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visitwww.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
