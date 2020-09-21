1/1
Jacqulin Mae (Leitch) Strumbly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqulin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqulin Mae (Leitch) Strumbly, age 62, of Geneva, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at UH Geneva Medical Center. She and her twin sister, Jill, were born June 15, 1958, in Geneva, the daughter of Walter and June (Lowrey) Leitch. She married Ernest Strumbly on September 27, 1980. Jackie was a 1976 graduate of Madison High School where she continued her career as a custodian for over 21 years, bringing joy to many South Elementary School students with her beloved dog, Murphy. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she always put her family first. Christmas was always her favorite time of year since it gave her the opportunity to spread her love to friends and family. She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Ernest; daughters, Sarah (Donald) Sanzo, Allison Strumbly, and Maggie (Nathan) Naberezny; grandchildren, Jackson, Gabriel, Camden, and Dorothy; brothers, Raymond Leitch, Walter (Sheri) Leitch; sisters, Jill (Greg) Haycox and Betty (Bob) Piskach. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Robert and Edward Leitch. Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing. A Private Family Graveside Service will be observed at Alexander Harper Memorial Cemetery in Unionville. Contributions may be made to the Ashtabula County APL, 5970 Green Rd., Ashtabula, OH 44004. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved