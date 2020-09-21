Jacqulin Mae (Leitch) Strumbly, age 62, of Geneva, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at UH Geneva Medical Center. She and her twin sister, Jill, were born June 15, 1958, in Geneva, the daughter of Walter and June (Lowrey) Leitch. She married Ernest Strumbly on September 27, 1980. Jackie was a 1976 graduate of Madison High School where she continued her career as a custodian for over 21 years, bringing joy to many South Elementary School students with her beloved dog, Murphy. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she always put her family first. Christmas was always her favorite time of year since it gave her the opportunity to spread her love to friends and family. She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Ernest; daughters, Sarah (Donald) Sanzo, Allison Strumbly, and Maggie (Nathan) Naberezny; grandchildren, Jackson, Gabriel, Camden, and Dorothy; brothers, Raymond Leitch, Walter (Sheri) Leitch; sisters, Jill (Greg) Haycox and Betty (Bob) Piskach. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Robert and Edward Leitch. Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing. A Private Family Graveside Service will be observed at Alexander Harper Memorial Cemetery in Unionville. Contributions may be made to the Ashtabula County APL, 5970 Green Rd., Ashtabula, OH 44004. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
