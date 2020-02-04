Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jade Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jade A. Cain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jade A. Cain Obituary
Jade A. Cain, 33, of Euclid, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. She was born Feb. 17, 1986, in Cleveland. Jade was the most precious beloved daughter of Marsha A. Cain; loving mother of Danielynn Marie Welch; and dear companion of her little dog, “Bitty Bits.” She was preceded in death by her father, James Cain. A private memorial service for Jade will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jade's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -