Jade A. Cain, 33, of Euclid, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. She was born Feb. 17, 1986, in Cleveland. Jade was the most precious beloved daughter of Marsha A. Cain; loving mother of Danielynn Marie Welch; and dear companion of her little dog, “Bitty Bits.” She was preceded in death by her father, James Cain. A private memorial service for Jade will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020