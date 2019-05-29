|
Jakob Kovacic, age 81, beloved husband of the late Antonija “Toncka” (nee Hribar); cherished son of the late Petar and Jaga (nee Milkovic); loving step-father of Franc Perko, Josko Perko (Slavica), and Marica Ugrin (Renato); devoted step-grandfather of Erika Perko, Renato Perko, Melita Katusic (Stjepan), Lydia DiClemente (Matthew), Danijela Vlach (Geoff), Diana Skrbis (Stan), and Robert Ugrin (Jaclyn) and great-grandfather of 13; dearest brother of Petar (Rozika), and the late Ana Kutin, Marko, Katica, and twin Jaga Schwarz; dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Jakob was born on April 9, 1938 in Levinovac Pivnica Croatia and passed away on May 28, 2019. He was a resident of Concord for 10 years, previously Richmond Heights. Jakob attended school in Croatia and came to Cleveland from Slovenia in 1976. He proudly worked as a tool and dye maker for S & Z Tool and Dye. Jakob greatly enjoyed making tools and being creative in his free time. He also enjoyed listening to Polkas. Jakob was hard working, giving, and selfless. He was always there for everyone. Jakob was very creative, witty, and social amongst his friends. He will be dearly missed by all. Contributions may be made in memory of Jakob to St. Mary Catholic Church.Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Jakob at the Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 4 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 30, 2019