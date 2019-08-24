|
|
James “Mack” Robert Stephenson, age 76, of Thompson Twp., died on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Hillcrest Hospital. He was born in Chardon, Ohio, on September 15, 1942, to Robert Louis and Mayme Lucille (Nee: Wilson) Stephenson.“Mack” was a lifelong Geauga County resident, attending Chardon High School. He then became a truck driver and was a member of the teamster union 407. He worked for many years for the former Rimes Trucking Company of Chardon, before starting his own business, JimFlo Enterprises.Jim loved singing, traveling (including to Alaska and Nashville), motorcycling, and dancing. He loved his animals, especially his dogs, and even domesticated a wild cat. He enjoyed giving rides in his friend’s stagecoach at the Great Geauga County Fair and the Geauga Maple Festival.Survivors include his three daughters: Tamara Clark of Jefferson, Ohio, Kimberly Blakenship of Kannapolis, NC, and Stacie Papineau of San Diego, CA; seven grandchildren; one great grandson; and his sister, Lillian Owen of Danville, VA. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Florence Snyder Phipps Stephenson; son, James Robert L. Stephenson; sister, Lois Boreiter; and brothers, Audie and Autry Stephenson.A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2:00 pm, at the Fowlers Mill Cemetery, Munson Twp. Contributions are suggested to the St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, Ohio.Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019