Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for James Angel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Angel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James A. Angel Obituary
James A. Angel, 90, of Mentor, passed away March 21, 2019 at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Twp. He was born May 17, 1928, in Cleveland. Mr. Angel was a Korean War Vet of the United States Army. He worked as a produce supervisor at Fisher – Fazio’s and his hobbies were landscaping and cabinet making. James enjoyed Big Band music, especially Frank Sinatra. Survivors are his wife, Doris Angel; children, James A. (Pam) Angel III, Joy (Ted) Gilchrist, Jill (John) Bollinger, and Raymond (Lori) Hartman; nine loving grandchildren; two loving great-grandchildren; and his daughter-in-law, Linda Hartman. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Louise Angel; and his son, Richard Hartman. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the , donate online at www.support.Woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now