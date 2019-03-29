|
|
James A. Angel, 90, of Mentor, passed away March 21, 2019 at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Twp. He was born May 17, 1928, in Cleveland. Mr. Angel was a Korean War Vet of the United States Army. He worked as a produce supervisor at Fisher – Fazio’s and his hobbies were landscaping and cabinet making. James enjoyed Big Band music, especially Frank Sinatra. Survivors are his wife, Doris Angel; children, James A. (Pam) Angel III, Joy (Ted) Gilchrist, Jill (John) Bollinger, and Raymond (Lori) Hartman; nine loving grandchildren; two loving great-grandchildren; and his daughter-in-law, Linda Hartman. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Louise Angel; and his son, Richard Hartman. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the , donate online at www.support.Woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 31, 2019