Funeral Service for James A. Bitner, age 71, of Willowick, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home; where family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery. James was born on April 13, 1949 in Cleveland to Arbia W. Bitner (deceased) and Rose M. (nee Udovic) Nolan and passed away on June 2, 2020. James served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. James worked many years for the Dirt Devil Vacuum Company. He was an avid Cleveland Sports fan and enjoyed coin collecting, but his greatest love was family. James is the loving father of Arbia Bitner, Michaela Bitner, Brooks Bitner, Samuel Bitner, Kyle Fauble (Melissa), and Phil Fauble (Abby); cherished grandfather of Evelyn, Adelaide, Archimedes, and Aeris; proud brother of Bill Bitner (Betty), Karen Hurley, Jay Bitner (Anne), David Bitner (Jennifer) Brian Bitner (Kim), Diane Jones (Les), and Randy Bitner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of the family.