James A. Bitner
1949 - 2020
Funeral Service for James A. Bitner, age 71, of Willowick, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home; where family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery. James was born on April 13, 1949 in Cleveland to Arbia W. Bitner (deceased) and Rose M. (nee Udovic) Nolan and passed away on June 2, 2020. James served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. James worked many years for the Dirt Devil Vacuum Company. He was an avid Cleveland Sports fan and enjoyed coin collecting, but his greatest love was family. James is the loving father of Arbia Bitner, Michaela Bitner, Brooks Bitner, Samuel Bitner, Kyle Fauble (Melissa), and Phil Fauble (Abby); cherished grandfather of Evelyn, Adelaide, Archimedes, and Aeris; proud brother of Bill Bitner (Betty), Karen Hurley, Jay Bitner (Anne), David Bitner (Jennifer) Brian Bitner (Kim), Diane Jones (Les), and Randy Bitner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of the family.



Published in News-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
36000 Lake Shore Boulevard
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 953-4600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences in this difficult time.
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
