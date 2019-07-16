|
|
James A. Kline, age 75, of Painesville, died on July 15, 2019 at Tripoint Hospital. He was born on June 18, 1944 in Erie, PA. Jim worked for Lincoln Electric for over 40 years in various capacities. He was a former Captain on the volunteer fire department in Concord. He loved golfing and traveling. He is survived by his children, Lori (Dave) Goff, Edward (Susan) Link, Amy (Michael) Sullivan, David Kline, Debbie (Greg) Cimperman, Nick Link, Lisa (Charles) Hagan, and Robert Kline; 22 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Benjamin and Dennis (Ramona) Kline. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Jane Kline; wife, Rebecca Kline; brother-in-law, Richard Benjamin. A memorial service and light reception will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 131 N. State St., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Memorial contributions may be made to Concord Twp. Fire Dept., 7229 Ravenna Road, Concord Township, OH 44077 or to St. James Episcopal Church.
Published in News-Herald on July 18, 2019