James A. Meiser, 53, of Mentor, passed away Nov. 2, 2019, unexpectedly at home working on his yard doing what he enjoyed. He was born July 12, 1966, in Richmond Heights, and was a lifetime resident of Lake County. Jim was a senior accountant for Mar-Bal Inc., in Chagrin Falls for 12 years. He was a graduate of Riverside High School and the University of Akron. He enjoyed bowling, baseball, woodworking, and building things. Jim also enjoyed restoring his and his wife, Lori’s classic cars and then taking them to shows. He also enjoyed restoring their century home and decorating their entire front yard for Halloween and sharing it with the community. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Lori Meiser; son, Alex Meiser; father, Robert Meiser; sisters, Cheryl Meiser and Donna White; stepson, Richard Greenwalt; and stepdaughters, Leanna and Trish Greenwalt. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bobbie J. (nee Meeks) Meiser. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a short service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be private at a later date. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 6, 2019