Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Resources
More Obituaries for James Meiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Meiser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Meiser Obituary
James A. Meiser, 53, of Mentor, passed away Nov. 2, 2019, unexpectedly at home working on his yard doing what he enjoyed. He was born July 12, 1966, in Richmond Heights, and was a lifetime resident of Lake County. Jim was a senior accountant for Mar-Bal Inc., in Chagrin Falls for 12 years. He was a graduate of Riverside High School and the University of Akron. He enjoyed bowling, baseball, woodworking, and building things. Jim also enjoyed restoring his and his wife, Lori’s classic cars and then taking them to shows. He also enjoyed restoring their century home and decorating their entire front yard for Halloween and sharing it with the community. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Lori Meiser; son, Alex Meiser; father, Robert Meiser; sisters, Cheryl Meiser and Donna White; stepson, Richard Greenwalt; and stepdaughters, Leanna and Trish Greenwalt. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bobbie J. (nee Meeks) Meiser. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a short service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be private at a later date. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -