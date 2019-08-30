Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Miskoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Miskoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Miskoe Obituary
James A. Miskoe, age 77, of Euclid, passed away August 29, 2019, at Madison Healthcare Center. He was the beloved son of Vlad and Wilma Miskoe. James was born with a brain injury which made his life very challenging. He went through the Euclid Schools in a Special Education Program. Although James did not finish school, he worked various jobs in the community. James lived in Euclid with Supported Living Services from Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities. He loved music and his beloved cat, Sylvia. James always had a smile on his face and loved to eat. James is very thankful for all the help and support he received from many agencies over the years. His sister, Doris, was a great support to him and advocated on his behalf for 25 years. Survivors include his sister, Doris Cottrell; great niece, Jennifer (Brendan) (nee: Hefner) Whiteside, of Bloomington, IL; great-great-nephews, Logan and Jaireon, of Bloomington, IL. James is preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Nancy (nee: Nordman) Hefner. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, plant something to beautify your surroundings. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.