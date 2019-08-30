|
James A. Miskoe, age 77, of Euclid, passed away August 29, 2019, at Madison Healthcare Center. He was the beloved son of Vlad and Wilma Miskoe. James was born with a brain injury which made his life very challenging. He went through the Euclid Schools in a Special Education Program. Although James did not finish school, he worked various jobs in the community. James lived in Euclid with Supported Living Services from Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities. He loved music and his beloved cat, Sylvia. James always had a smile on his face and loved to eat. James is very thankful for all the help and support he received from many agencies over the years. His sister, Doris, was a great support to him and advocated on his behalf for 25 years. Survivors include his sister, Doris Cottrell; great niece, Jennifer (Brendan) (nee: Hefner) Whiteside, of Bloomington, IL; great-great-nephews, Logan and Jaireon, of Bloomington, IL. James is preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Nancy (nee: Nordman) Hefner. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, plant something to beautify your surroundings. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019