James A. Van Schie, 57, of Painesville Twp., passed away on April 28, 2019 at TriPoint Medical Center. Jim was born May 30, 1961, the son of Henry and Aly Van Schie. He was employed with Lincoln Electric as a Machinist for 38 years.In his spare time, Jim enjoyed working on cars and doing yard work.He is survived by his wife, Michelle; step-children, Nicole (Joe) Birli and John Hoback; brother, Patrick (Laurie) Van Schie; sisters, Amy (Terry) Hollingsworth, Sandra Walch; in-laws, John and Grace Nero, Mike and Grace Delillo, Kim and Mitch Vilcheck, Angela Nero, John and Vicki Nero; 11 nieces and nephews; four great-nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Van Schie.Jim will be missed by all who knew and loved him in his family and his Lincoln family.The family wishes to thank everyone at TriPoint Medical Center, Central Dialysis Center, and University Hospitals for all of the care and support they gave to Jim the past year.A memorial visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on May 1, 2019