James A. Violett, 74, of Willoughby, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at his residence. Born Feb. 16, 1945, in Cleveland, he had lived in Cleveland before moving to Lake County 36 years ago. James was a Sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. Mr. Violett retired from the United States Postal Service with 40 years of service. He had worked at the main post office in downtown Cleveland. James was the beloved husband of 45 years to Kathleen A. (nee Phillips) Violett; loving father of Caroline K. (Matthew) Six, James A. Violett II, Alexander W. Violett and Elizabeth M. (Adam) Gordon; cherished grandfather of Everett James Six and Jack Adam Gordon; son-in-law of Lois (nee Neil) Phillips; and brother of Forest (Patricia) Violett. He also leaves many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Josephine (nee Rajeski) Violett; father-in-law, James Phillips; and brother-in-law, William Phillips. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 noon Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019