Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Violett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Violett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Violett Obituary
James A. Violett, 74, of Willoughby, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at his residence. Born Feb. 16, 1945, in Cleveland, he had lived in Cleveland before moving to Lake County 36 years ago. James was a Sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. Mr. Violett retired from the United States Postal Service with 40 years of service. He had worked at the main post office in downtown Cleveland. James was the beloved husband of 45 years to Kathleen A. (nee Phillips) Violett; loving father of Caroline K. (Matthew) Six, James A. Violett II, Alexander W. Violett and Elizabeth M. (Adam) Gordon; cherished grandfather of Everett James Six and Jack Adam Gordon; son-in-law of Lois (nee Neil) Phillips; and brother of Forest (Patricia) Violett. He also leaves many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Josephine (nee Rajeski) Violett; father-in-law, James Phillips; and brother-in-law, William Phillips. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 noon Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -