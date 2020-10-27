James A. Wozniak, 81, of Mentor, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Mentor surrounded by his loving wife and family. Born May 20, 1939, in Chardon, he had been a Lake County resident for 59 years, living in Chardon before moving to Mentor. James was a member of AmVets Post 40 in Mentor Headlands, and a former Scout leader. He enjoyed and collected of old fashioned radios, loved gardening and was an avid Cleveland sports fan, watching the Indians, Browns and Cavaliers. The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the wonderful staff of Heartland of Mentor, CDC, LakeTran and Tri-County Ambulance for dedicated assistance. He was the beloved husband of 63 years to Francine R. (nee Legerski) Wozniak; loving father of Deborah R. (Thomas) Yerick, Theresa M. Wozniak, and James A. “Pete” (Robin) Wozniak Jr.; cherished grandfather of James A. Wozniak III, Victoria A. “Tori” Yerick, and Nicholas J. “Nick” Yerick; brother of Daniel Wozniak, Arlene (Stewart) Roland; brother-in-law of Francis Janek; uncle of nieces and nephews; and dear friend of Al, Ted and Vernon. James was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen (nee Twarogowski) Wozniak; and siblings, Raymond (Nataleen) Wozniak, Frank (Joyce) Wozniak, Al Wozniak, Mary (Christian) Shiele, Nancy (George) Shiele, and Katherine Janek. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, where a Celebration of Life will take place beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.