James Alex “Jim” Olah, age 58, of Mentor, OH, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH. He was born June 18, 1961 in East Cleveland, OH. Jim received his MBA from Cleveland State University in 1985 and was a Financial Analyst for 34 years. Jim enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends, playing poker with ‘the guys’, all things historical, Cleveland sports, car trips, his 1985 cherry red Dodge Convertible, a good drink and a good laugh. His greatest love was his fiancée and best friend, Nancy and their two shih tzus. Survivors include his fiancée, Nancy C. Virginia; mother, Marie F. Olah; siblings, Joanne M. (Christopher) Lehotsky, Karen Olah, Ken (Angie) Olah; nieces and nephews, Diana and Alex Lehotsky, Paul (Fiancée Sarah Szczerbinski) Kulander, Elizabeth Olah; and fur babies, Rocky and Bonnie. Preceding Jim in death are his father, Alex E. Olah; and fur baby, Foxy. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A memorial Service will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 18, 2019