Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Olah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Alex "Jim" Olah


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Alex "Jim" Olah Obituary
James Alex “Jim” Olah, age 58, of Mentor, OH, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH. He was born June 18, 1961 in East Cleveland, OH. Jim received his MBA from Cleveland State University in 1985 and was a Financial Analyst for 34 years. Jim enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends, playing poker with ‘the guys’, all things historical, Cleveland sports, car trips, his 1985 cherry red Dodge Convertible, a good drink and a good laugh. His greatest love was his fiancée and best friend, Nancy and their two shih tzus. Survivors include his fiancée, Nancy C. Virginia; mother, Marie F. Olah; siblings, Joanne M. (Christopher) Lehotsky, Karen Olah, Ken (Angie) Olah; nieces and nephews, Diana and Alex Lehotsky, Paul (Fiancée Sarah Szczerbinski) Kulander, Elizabeth Olah; and fur babies, Rocky and Bonnie. Preceding Jim in death are his father, Alex E. Olah; and fur baby, Foxy. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A memorial Service will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now