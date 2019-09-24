|
James Allen Drowns, age 76, loving father of April Suarez (husband Jorge); cherished son of the late Ralph and Frieda (nee Buxbaum); dearest brother of Corrine Hubatta (husband Robert, deceased), Ralph (wife Marge, deceased), David (wife Patricia), Elaine Ohmer (husband Joseph, deceased), Linda Callahan (husband Al) and Marilyn Mikolajczak (husband Len); dear uncle and great-uncle of many. James A. Drowns was born on July 3, 1943 and passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019. He was a resident of Wickliffe, OH since 1972. James belonged to the Wickliffe American Legion Post #7 and AmVets. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. James graduated from Collinwood High School in 1961. He worked as a tool and dye maker at H & B Tool Company. James enjoyed bowling, fishing and camping. He was a avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. James will be remembered as a quiet and reserved man. He will be greatly missed. U.S. Army Veteran. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. All Services private. Arrangements by the Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 29, 2019