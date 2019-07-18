News-Herald Obituaries
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
James “Jim” Eugene Barone, age 89, of Eastlake for 55 years, passed away on July 17, 2019. He was born in Point Marion, PA on February 28, 1930 to the late Nick and Josephine Barone.Jim was a loving husband and family man who would do anything for anyone. He loved baking and gardening. He was known for his homemade bread, pasta and baked goods which he gifted to everyone. Jim also loved gifting his vegetables from his garden throughout the summer. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his family. His courteous and energetic spirit will forever be remembered by all those who knew him.Jim was the beloved husband of Florence Barone (nee Pozzuto) for 65 years; a loving father of Mary (George) Newcomb; a proud grandfather of George James (Shelby Didion) Newcomb and Katherina (Mike Dowdell) Newcomb; and an uncle to many. He was preceded in death by his 11 brothers and sisters.Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2-6 PM at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A funeral service will be held at 10AM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will occur at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on July 19, 2019
