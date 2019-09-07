|
James C. Drockton, age 91, of Chesterland, OH passed away September 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Smilnak) for 67 years; dear father of Dottie, Jim (Mary Beth), Kathy (Dan) Kimar, Tom (Libbey), Dave (Jackie), Mike (Barb), Don (Leslie) and Carolyn (David) Kennedy; loving and caring grandfather of 29 and great grandfather of 12; brother of the late Paul (Cindy). Veteran, U.S. Army, Korean Conflict.Friends received at the St. John Funeral Home, 16381 Chillicothe Road (Rt 306), Chagrin Falls, 44023 (2.5 miles north of Rt. 422), Monday from 4 – 8 P.M. followed by Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Helen Church, Newbury. (Please Meet At Church) Interment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jim’s name to St. Helen Building Fund or EWTN.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019