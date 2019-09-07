Home

St. John Funeral Home
16381 Chillicothe Rd.
Bainbridge Twp, OH 44023
(440) 708-1855
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John Funeral Home
16381 Chillicothe Rd.
Bainbridge Twp, OH 44023
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helen Church
Newbury, OH
James C. Drockton Obituary
James C. Drockton, age 91, of Chesterland, OH passed away September 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Smilnak) for 67 years; dear father of Dottie, Jim (Mary Beth), Kathy (Dan) Kimar, Tom (Libbey), Dave (Jackie), Mike (Barb), Don (Leslie) and Carolyn (David) Kennedy; loving and caring grandfather of 29 and great grandfather of 12; brother of the late Paul (Cindy). Veteran, U.S. Army, Korean Conflict.Friends received at the St. John Funeral Home, 16381 Chillicothe Road (Rt 306), Chagrin Falls, 44023 (2.5 miles north of Rt. 422), Monday from 4 – 8 P.M. followed by Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Helen Church, Newbury. (Please Meet At Church) Interment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jim’s name to St. Helen Building Fund or EWTN.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
