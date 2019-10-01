|
James (Jim) C. Thomas, 71, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, passed away on September 29th, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 17, 1948. He graduated from Cooley High School and continued on to receive a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. He was married to Suzanne Marcy on November 20. They were married 41 years. Jim worked as a Quality Inspector for Swagelok for 26 years. He enjoyed playing and watching golf, reading, music, walking his dog, Archie and spending quality time conversing with his family and friends. He was also actively involved in Samaritan’s Purse International Relief through the men’s bible study at the Carolina Orchards. In addition to his wife, Suzanne, he is survived by his son, Jeremy (Kelly) Thomas; daughter, Sarah; granddaughter, Peyton; sister-in-law, Jennith “Jennie” Thomas; step-siblings, Paul (Barb) Welch, Judi (Rusty) Clarke and Carol Welch, as well as many other family and friends he held dear. Preceding Jim in death are his mother, Hilda; father, George; step-mother, Gloria; brother, George Jr.; and step-brother, David Welch. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at theBrunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 MentorAve. Mentor, Ohio, 44060. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Please meet at the church. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim’s name to Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child (https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving/). Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019