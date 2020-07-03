James Carr “Jimmy” Aitken passed away peacefully at age 73 on June 27, 2020.He is mourned by his wife, Sharon Morse Aitken; dear sons and their wonderful wives and six extraordinary grandchildren, son, Kevin Pekar (Lori Staric Pekar), Madeline, Josh and Jake, son, Darren Pekar (Shawn Orazen Pekar) Jimmy, Jack and Joe; brother Thomas (Kathi) Aitken of Southern Pines, North Carolina.Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Harry “Hap” and Mary Ballantine Aitken, and sister Anne Fuller. His warmth and infectious good humor will be missed by many who knew him from work, both at General Electric and at J.D. Ballantine’s Flowers and Gifts, the company he co-founded with his wife Sharon and son Kevin.Family members wish to mourn privately now, but plan a celebration of Jimmy’s life in the near future.Those who find comfort in doing so may make a donation in Jimmy’s honor to the American Lung Association
.Funeral arrangements were handled by the Brickman Bros. Funeral Home in Willoughby.