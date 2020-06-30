James Ciulla Jr., age 67, of Geneva, passed away June 26th, 2020. He was born April 18th, 1953, in Garfield Hts., to the late James Sr. and Katherine Ciulla. Jim is a retired supervisor for the Willoughby-Eastlake City School District. Jim is the dearest companion of Darlene Freeman-Ciulla; father of Michael (Danielle) Ciulla and the late Craig Ciulla, Tracy (Bobby) Williams and the late Brian Morris; grandfather of Christopher, Tyler and Zachary Ciulla, and Michael Noland; brother of Marie (Edwin) Phillips, Joseph (Carol) Ciulla and Rozalyn Ciulla; uncle of many; son-in-law of Faye Freeman and the late James Freeman. The Ciulla family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2nd, 2020, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., Willoughby (which is located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home). A Memorial Service will follow at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Abbey. Please dress casually. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.