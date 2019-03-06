James Clair Linhart, Jr., 88, of Geneva, passed away peacefully March 4, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Palmetto, FL.He was born January 16, 1931 in Lebanon, PA to James C. and Madeline A. (Baum) Linhart, Sr. He married Valerie Anne Ivory in Geneva on October 13, 1954. James was a 1949 graduate of Geneva High School and graduated from University of West Virginia, Phi Beta Kappa member, with a Master’s degree in 1966.He was also a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Korea during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Geneva and Madison Schools as a Media Specialist retiring from Madison Schools in 1990. He served on the Geneva School Board 12 years, serving as president at one time; member of Geneva Rotary Club, receiving a Paul Harris Fellow Award and he implemented his community Homeowners Association at Geneva on the Lake.His favorite things in life were family and traveling, often times together. After retirement and moving to Florida, he traveled extensively with his wife and friends throughout Europe, Alaska, and the Caribbean.James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Valerie; daughter, Sandy (Raymond) King; sons, Richard C. (Vee) Linhart and Kenneth C. (Courtney) Linhart; five grandchildren; and sister, Nancy (C. Ray) Preston.He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Raymond T. “RT” King, Jr.Family will receive friends Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 S. Broadway, Geneva. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Final resting place will be Evergreen Cemetery, Geneva, where military honors will be presented by V.F.W. Post 6846.Friends may leave condolences online at:www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary