On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Jimmy D’Ambrosia, 42, of Willoughby, passed away at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Jimmy was born Nov. 22, 1977, in Euclid, to James N. D’Ambrosia and Patricia (nee Miller) Smorado. He attended Kirtland High school in Kirtland. Jimmy adored his family and dog, Zoey. He was a passionate Cleveland Browns and OSU football fan, and enjoyed camping at Holiday Camplands. Jimmy is survived by his mother, Patricia (nee Miller) Smorado; daughter, Anessa Fortier; sisters, Kimberly (Darren) Lione, and Jenny D’Ambrosia; grandmother, Alyce M. Miller; niece, Brooke Zona; uncles and aunts, Jim and Joanne Miller, Cindy and Barry Sullivan, Nicholas and Beverly D’Ambrosia, and Nancy Schorpp. He is also survived by his step-nieces, Caitlin, Ava and Sarah; and cousins. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, James N. D’Ambrosia; grandfather, Allen F. Miller; grandparents, Salvatore and Helen (nee Milsinovic) D’Ambrosia; and great-grandmother, Leonarda Miller. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. The family is requesting that friends and family wear Cleveland Browns apparel in honor of Jimmy. Contributions are suggested to Life Banc, 4775 Richmond Rd., Warrensville Heights, OH 44128.To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.