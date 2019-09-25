Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
8560 Mentor Ave.
Mentor, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dubeansky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Dubeansky


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. Dubeansky Obituary
James D. Dubeansky, 68, of Mentor, died September 24, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born July 18, 1951 in Painesville. Jim enjoyed working with the public and was the owner/operator of Rent-A-Home for 37 years, before retiring in 2009. His favorite pastimes were spending time at Dubeansky Farms with family and friends, playing horseshoes, hunting, fishing, hanging out at the creek or just riding the trails on his ATV, especially in the fall when the trees were so beautiful and the spotting of deer and eagles was plentiful. He loved the Cleveland Indians and Browns, classic rock music and especially Big Hair Saturday with Alice Cooper. Survivors are his wife, Marilyn; children, Dawn Love, John Dubeansky, and Jared (Amber) Dubeansky; grandchildren, Cari, Jacob, Jordan, and Allison; siblings, Flo (Ray) Cavanaugh, Joe (Carol) Dubeansky, Pam Pearce; and many dearly loved nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Veda Dubeansky; and his brother, John Dubeansky. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Funeral mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060 (Please meet at the church.) Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now