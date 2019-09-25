|
|
James D. Dubeansky, 68, of Mentor, died September 24, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born July 18, 1951 in Painesville. Jim enjoyed working with the public and was the owner/operator of Rent-A-Home for 37 years, before retiring in 2009. His favorite pastimes were spending time at Dubeansky Farms with family and friends, playing horseshoes, hunting, fishing, hanging out at the creek or just riding the trails on his ATV, especially in the fall when the trees were so beautiful and the spotting of deer and eagles was plentiful. He loved the Cleveland Indians and Browns, classic rock music and especially Big Hair Saturday with Alice Cooper. Survivors are his wife, Marilyn; children, Dawn Love, John Dubeansky, and Jared (Amber) Dubeansky; grandchildren, Cari, Jacob, Jordan, and Allison; siblings, Flo (Ray) Cavanaugh, Joe (Carol) Dubeansky, Pam Pearce; and many dearly loved nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Veda Dubeansky; and his brother, John Dubeansky. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Funeral mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060 (Please meet at the church.) Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 27, 2019