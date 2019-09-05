|
Funeral services for James D. Earle, 62, of Willowick, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Pastor Mike Currier will officiate.
Mr. Earle passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his residence. Born June 30, 1957, in Euclid, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Mentor-on-the-Lake and Willoughby before moving to Willowick.
James was a social member of V.F.W. Post 1500 in Willoughby, was a big sports fan, and loved country music, fishing and camping. Spending time with his family and friends was also very important to him.
He was the beloved husband of Kimberly L. (nee Voyten) Earle; brother of Robert T. Earle Jr., and Donna S. Callaghan; and uncle and great-uncle of many.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alice (nee Jennison) Earle; and siblings Patricia Earle and Steven Earle.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Abbey of Willoughby. Burial will be in Willoughby Cemetery.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 6, 2019