James D. “Jamie” Ryans, age 46, beloved husband for 18 years of Sandra (nee Secic); loving father of Kyla and Keenan; cherished son of the late Tommy W. and Nancy (nee Malaney) and step-son of Carolyn (nee Zelinski); dearest brother of Jennifer Martinez (husband Anibal) and Julie Rowsey (husband Daniel); treasured son-in-law of Rudy and Vesna Secic; dear brother-in-law of Patrick and Michelle Campolieti; adored uncle of Caden, Calum and Keeley Campolieti; dear nephew, cousin and friend of many.Jamie was born on August 27, 1972, and passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. He grew up in Eastlake and graduated from Willoughby South High School in 1990.Jamie was a parishioner of St. Paschal Baylon Parish.He worked as a machine operator for Precision Mulching Inc. alongside his brother-in-law, Pat.Jamie and his wife, Sandra, were married for 17 years and raised two amazing kids, Kyla and Keenan. He was their number one fan and loved being at their games. Jamie was a loyal Cleveland fanatic and enjoyed watching the Browns, Cavs, Indians, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. He was a true friend with a huge heart. Jamie was very outgoing and had a great sense of humor. He would give you the shirt off his back. Jamie will be remembered most as helpful, generous, and friendly. He will be forever missed.Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church, 5384 Wilson Mills Rd., Highland Heights, OH 44143. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Jamie at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday, 4 to 8 p.m.Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at:www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary