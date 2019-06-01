|
|
James D. Siferd passed away on May 23, 2019.James was born in Meadville, PA. , May 26, 1934. In his early years, he traveled back and forth from Ohio to Florida. He met Elizabeth A. Widlets in Madison, Ohio, and they were married February 11, 1953. They raised five children in Leroy Township, Gail (Davis), Rose (Goodrich), James G. Siferd, Cathy (Deak), and Frank. James and his family enjoyed stock car racing on dirt tracks in Mercer, PA and Raceway Seven. James and Elizabeth traveled on their motorcycle to Sturgis, South Dakota, and also a trip to Maine. James owned a Harley Davidson, among other motorcycles, and sold his prized 1943 Indian many years ago.Elizabeth passed in 2012 and James settled in at his daughter's home in Jupiter, FL.He leaves behind seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Jean Ianrio, of Akron, Ohio.Condolences may be sent in care of Rose Goodrich, 10577 158th St. N., Jupiter, FL 33478.A private family gathering will be held in Jupiter.
Published in The News-Herald on June 2, 2019