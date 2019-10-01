|
James D. Wochele, 65, of Wickliffe, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Jan. 4, 1954, in Cleveland, he had grown up in Richmond Heights before moving to Lake County 10 years ago, living in Willoughby before moving to Wickliffe. James loved to golf and fish, but most of all, he loved his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed softball, having coached and played. James was the loving father of Kristi Mitchell (Nick McElroy), Jimmy (Amanda) Wochele, and Bobby Wochele; cherished grandfather of Brayden Mitchell, Amelia McElroy and Hadley Wochele; son of Carole (nee Haire) Wochele; brother of Lynne (Ladd-E) Urbas, Rick Wochele, Bill (Liz) Wochele, Lori Hoffman and Tom (Gayle) Wochele; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shelley A. (nee Maksin) Wochele; father, Richard Wochele; and sister-in-law, Peggy Wochele. Family will receive friends from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Folds of Honor, Dept. 13, Tulsa, OK 74182 or at www.foldsofhonor.org. (An organization that benefits the children of service men and women with Military Educational Scholarships.) To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 3, 2019