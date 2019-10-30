|
Memorial service for James E. "Jim" Hall, 83, of Willoughby, will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at The Lyons Chapel at The Nason Center of Breckenridge Village, 36859 Ridge Rd., Willoughby. Jim passed away October 23, 2019 at his home in Willoughby. Born October 3, 1936 in Berwyn, IL, Jim lived much of his life in Wisconsin, before moving to Pennsylvania in 1984. He moved to Willoughby in 2007, following his retirement in 2006. Jim was a math professor who taught at the University of Wisconsin, Williams College, and Westminster College. He thoroughly loved teaching and maintained long-term relationships with many former students. Jim was a great lover of literature, music, and art. His writing includes poetry and short stories, in addition to several books on advanced mathematics. He also self-published two books: a collection of sonnets and a memoir of his travels in Australia. He was an avid collector whose collections included stamps, playing cards, and belt buckles. Survivors include his children, Russell Hall, Chris (Liz Monson) Hall, and Beth Hall (Tim) South; grandchildren, Sarah and Adam South and Lilly and Maeve Hall; and his sister, Ruth Feece. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Johnson Hall in 1996. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org) or Grace Episcopal Church (gracewilloughby.org). Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019