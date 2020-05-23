James E. Nebe age 73 of Willowick, passed away May 19, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital. Jim was a US Army Vietnam Veteran and a purchasing agent for Euclid Inc. and DCM Manufacturing. While playing in the minor league, he was sought out by scouts. He was a very patriotic man. He had a strong faith in God as a member of Shore Haven Lutheran Church. His biggest love was for his family.Jim was the beloved husband of Donna (nee Klemm); dear father of Mark (Angela), Ryan, Lori (Timothy) Combs; papa of Marissa, Dominic, Aria, Hunter, Louis, Nathan; brother of the late Robert, William, and Howard; uncle of many.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Tuesday, May 26 from 4-8 PM (SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED). A funeral service for family will be on Wednesday May 27, 2020.Interment will follow on Wednesday May 27 at 11:30 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery, 8592 Darrow Rd. in Twinsburg (All Welcome).In lieu of flowers, contributions to Shore Haven Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald from May 23 to May 24, 2020.