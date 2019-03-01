James Earl Brown, age 62, of Mentor, peacefully passed away on February 26, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.He was born in Cleveland on April 22, 1956 to James Melvin and Mary Audrey Brown. Jim was a member of the first graduating class of Lake Catholic High School, 1974. He was proud to be a Teamster Local 507, working for over 40 years as a master tool builder for Stanley Products. He was also a member of the Elks, Willoughby - Cleveland #18. Jim was a roller coaster fanatic, loved antique cars, and was a history buff. He enjoyed his time in Florida. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed.Jim is survived by his loving daughters, Jacklyn (Nick) Brown Lauer and Rochelle (Sherwood) LaCroix; his grandchildren, Emmie, Sophie, Cammie and Joseph; his parents, James Melvin and Mary Audrey Brown; his sister, Sherri (Kenneth) Koncilja; and many extended family and dear friends.He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Geraldine and George Wicks, and Thelma and Earl Brown.A funeral mass will be held at noon on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, Ohio. Burial to immediately follow at Mentor Cemetery.Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3 from 3 to 6 PM at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary