James Edward Trobenter, age 74, of Avon Park, FL, passed away on November 8, 2019. He was born on November 27, 1944, in Euclid, Ohio. He lived in Avon Park, FL for 10 years and was a former resident of Euclid and Mentor. James was a member of the Euclid Fraternal Order of Police and the Post 3863. He was a Detective for the City of Euclid for 15 years and retired in 1985 after being injured in the line of duty. James is survived by his spouse, Linda (Ritchie); children, Doug, Jeff (Teresa) and Laura (Ken) Czaplenski; step-children, Marlene (Brian Richter) and Melody (Anthony Coniglio); grandchildren, Lindsay (Tila Ernst), Timothy, Makenna, Chris, Katie, and Kyle; step-grandchildren, Shane, Jacob, Zachary, Aaron, Kyle, Kendra, and Vincent; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Joey, Elijah, and Johnny; step-great-grandchild, Kasey; and sister, Patricia Petrik. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Helen Trobenter. Funeral services will be private.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 12, 2019