Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family



Jim Zorich was born in Rockvale, Colorado on April 6th, 1946. He attended Burton High School (The Maple Leafs), graduating in 1965. Jim chose to volunteer in the United States Army and fought in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. Jim married Barbara Dombrowski on July 29th, 1972 at St. Patrick's Church in Thompson, Ohio.



He worked for Ohio Bell (AT&T) as a telephone repairman until his retirement in 2009. Jim loved babysitting his grandkids, football, and going to the casino. He enjoyed reading, all sports, and traveling, especially to the mountains of Colorado and Las Vegas. Upon retirement, Jim chose to work for Junction Auto Sales part-time as a porter, which he enjoyed immensely.



Jim was a member of the CWA Local 4340 Union. He was also a member of AA, attending meetings regularly and remaining sober from 1983 until his passing.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rose Zorich. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Zorich; sons, Jimmy (Kayleen) and Matthew (Jackie) Zorich; daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Ross; and his grandchildren, Hannah, Zoey, and Ally Zorich, Riley McKenna, Lex and Adalyn Zorich, Lucas, Colten, and Abby Ross; and his close friends, Frank and Brenda Conrad, David Klemm, and Art Venchiarutti.



A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. (Hoping for this Fall.) If you wish to memorialize Jim, please send donations to the local AA office in Cleveland at (



The family of Jim Zorich wishes to extend our sincere thanks to UMC Trauma Center in Las Vegas and Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center in Cleveland. James Edward Zorich, 74, passed away on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 in Burton, Ohio.Jim Zorich was born in Rockvale, Colorado on April 6th, 1946. He attended Burton High School (The Maple Leafs), graduating in 1965. Jim chose to volunteer in the United States Army and fought in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. Jim married Barbara Dombrowski on July 29th, 1972 at St. Patrick's Church in Thompson, Ohio.He worked for Ohio Bell (AT&T) as a telephone repairman until his retirement in 2009. Jim loved babysitting his grandkids, football, and going to the casino. He enjoyed reading, all sports, and traveling, especially to the mountains of Colorado and Las Vegas. Upon retirement, Jim chose to work for Junction Auto Sales part-time as a porter, which he enjoyed immensely.Jim was a member of the CWA Local 4340 Union. He was also a member of AA, attending meetings regularly and remaining sober from 1983 until his passing.Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rose Zorich. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Zorich; sons, Jimmy (Kayleen) and Matthew (Jackie) Zorich; daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Ross; and his grandchildren, Hannah, Zoey, and Ally Zorich, Riley McKenna, Lex and Adalyn Zorich, Lucas, Colten, and Abby Ross; and his close friends, Frank and Brenda Conrad, David Klemm, and Art Venchiarutti.A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. (Hoping for this Fall.) If you wish to memorialize Jim, please send donations to the local AA office in Cleveland at ( https://www.aacle.org/donate/ ) or Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center at ( https://www.cleveland.va.gov/giving/index.asp ).The family of Jim Zorich wishes to extend our sincere thanks to UMC Trauma Center in Las Vegas and Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center in Cleveland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store