James "Jim" F. Linn, age 83, of Burton, passed away peacefully at his home on June 8, 2019.Jim was born July 18, 1935 to the late Floyd and May (nee Hurless) Linn. He grew up in the Cleveland area and was a 1954 graduate of Shaw High School. After high school Jim proudly served in the US Army National Guard. He did many jobs after including volunteering for the Willoughby Hills Fire Department, RG Davis and Company, mounted ranger at the North Chagrin Reservation of Cleveland Metropolitan Parks, part time employee and first responder for Geauga County Emergency Management, Spear car dealership in Chardon and after he moved to Geauga County he was a volunteer for Hambden Fire Department.After finally retiring, Jim volunteered as an old time Marshal at Century Village in Burton and he was a member of the Cleveland C&E interurban club. Jim had numerous hobbies but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family and pets.Jim leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Patricia (nee Judd) Linn; daughter, Cindy; son, Bill (Barb); grandchildren, Rebecca, Jimmy, Chris, Nicole; great-granddaughter, Serenity; and his beloved parrots, and dog Peanut.He is preceded in death by his parents.A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at a later date. The family suggests donations to the Hospice of the Western Reserve or Geauga County Dog Shelter or Geauga County Human Society.Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com
Published in News-Herald on June 15, 2019