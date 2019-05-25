|
James F. “Jimmy Murf” Murphy, age 68, lived at Deepwood adult residence in Mentor since 1979. He died peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Deepwood. He was born June 11, 1950 in Cleveland, OH. Jim experienced significant health struggles throughout his life. He was valiant and good natured and loved by his family and so many friends and caretakers. He was interested in people and kept track of the lives of those he knew. He was affectionate and a big teaser. He was an early participant in the Lake County Crippled Children’s Association led by Grace Kerr. He was lovingly cared for by his mother, Pat, during his childhood. Later, he joined the Deepwood family and was cared for lovingly, along with the kind support from Hospice of the Western Reserve. He participated in the art projects and outings off campus and attended the workshops when his health allowed him to. Jim was an avid Cleveland Sports fan, following in the steps of his grandfather and father. He enjoyed team jerseys and hats. His caregivers at Deepwood happily dressed him for game days. He will be missed by so many. He is survived by his mother, Phoebe I. “Pat” Murphy; siblings, Cindy (Jim) Webster, Patric and Kevin Murphy; aunt, Cynthia Erskine; niece, Rachel Webster; nephew, Douglas (Lindsey) Webster; great-nieces, Adele and Gwyneth; and many cousins.He was preceded in death by father, Francis E. Murphy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family request contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to Deepwood Foundation, 8121 Deepwood Boulevard, Mentor, Ohio 44060, or Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192, or donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on May 26, 2019